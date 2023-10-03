News you can trust since 1845
3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt team took part in the Take the Right Route Roadshow on Bo'ness Foreshore on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt team took part in the Take the Right Route Roadshow on Bo'ness Foreshore on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)
In pictures: Bo'ness hosts the Take the Right Route roadshow

There were plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy on Saturday when Take the Right Route brought its roadshow to Bo’ness.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:44 BST

The free event saw a host of stalls set up promoting walking, cycling, car sharing and the use of public transport for all journeys, but particularly for every day short journeys.

Take the Right Route is a campaign, supported by Falkirk Council for the past 15 years, with the roadshows a way of getting the message across while giving local communities the chance to have fun at the same time.

Among the highlights from Saturday’s event at the Foreshore was the 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Shows which took place during the afternoon. It was a great opportunity for all ages to witness some incredible acrobatics on two wheels.

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery of images from photographer Alan Murray?

Crowds gathered to watch the stunt displays and to browse the stalls at the event which promoted alternative methods of travel to cars.

The stunt display proved popular with the young crowd.

Applause for the stunt team.

The 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt team put on a show at the Foreshore on Saturday.

