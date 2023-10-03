In pictures: Bo'ness hosts the Take the Right Route roadshow

There were plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy on Saturday when Take the Right Route brought its roadshow to Bo’ness.

The free event saw a host of stalls set up promoting walking, cycling, car sharing and the use of public transport for all journeys, but particularly for every day short journeys.

Take the Right Route is a campaign, supported by Falkirk Council for the past 15 years, with the roadshows a way of getting the message across while giving local communities the chance to have fun at the same time.

Among the highlights from Saturday’s event at the Foreshore was the 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Shows which took place during the afternoon. It was a great opportunity for all ages to witness some incredible acrobatics on two wheels.

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery of images from photographer Alan Murray?

