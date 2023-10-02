In pictures: Bo'ness groups come together to showcase volunteering opportunities in the town

Community groups in Bo’ness came together last week for the town’s Volunteer Fair.

The event was organised by the charity Bo’ness Networking Group, more commonly known as Bo’net, and was an opportunity for local organisations to showcase their group and sign up new members or volunteers.

The first fair since 2019 took place in Bo’ness Town Hall on Thursday.

A number of local organisations took part sharing information on what they are all about and inviting people to join them. They included sports clubs, youth organisations, charities and those organising local events.

Photographer Michael Gillen stopped by to see the range of groups and opportunities available in the town.

