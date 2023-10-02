News you can trust since 1845
The Volunteers Fair took place in Bo'ness Town Hall on Thursday.
The Volunteers Fair took place in Bo'ness Town Hall on Thursday.

In pictures: Bo'ness groups come together to showcase volunteering opportunities in the town

Community groups in Bo’ness came together last week for the town’s Volunteer Fair.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:20 BST

The event was organised by the charity Bo’ness Networking Group, more commonly known as Bo’net, and was an opportunity for local organisations to showcase their group and sign up new members or volunteers.

The first fair since 2019 took place in Bo’ness Town Hall on Thursday.

A number of local organisations took part sharing information on what they are all about and inviting people to join them. They included sports clubs, youth organisations, charities and those organising local events.

Photographer Michael Gillen stopped by to see the range of groups and opportunities available in the town.

The event was organised by charity, Bo'ness Networking Group which is more commonly known as Bo'net.

1. Bo'ness Volunteers Fair

The event was organised by charity, Bo'ness Networking Group which is more commonly known as Bo'net. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lindsay Porteous, youth secretary and Holly Campbell, youth coach at Bo'ness Rugby Club were among those manning stalls at the event.

2. Bo'ness Volunteers Fair

Lindsay Porteous, youth secretary and Holly Campbell, youth coach at Bo'ness Rugby Club were among those manning stalls at the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Michele Reap, manager Social Spark Service and Donna Martin, Social Spark Service coordinator, from Falkirk's Mental Health Association, FDAMH.

3. Bo'ness Volunteers Fair

Michele Reap, manager Social Spark Service and Donna Martin, Social Spark Service coordinator, from Falkirk's Mental Health Association, FDAMH. Photo: Michael Gillen

Danielle Douglas, secretary and Dawn Murray, treasurer, of BUZZness.

4. Falkirk's Mental Health Association, FDAMH.

Danielle Douglas, secretary and Dawn Murray, treasurer, of BUZZness. Photo: Michael Gillen

