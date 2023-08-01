In pictures: Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day proves to be a huge hit

A large crowd turned out to enjoy last weekend’s Foreshore Fun Day organised by BuzzNess.

The event on the Foreshore at Bo’ness took place on Saturday and as well as lots of actvities there was also a programme of local musical acts and the chance for this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees to take to the stage once again.

Activities included a very popular bouncy castle, giant slide, mini golf, Wipeout, a silent disco and DJ, as well as an old school sports day complete with egg and spoon race.

Organisers have also lined up a programme pf local music acts to entertain the crowds on the day, as well as performances from this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees.

Afterwards the organisers said: “We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported our first family funday. We hope you all enjoyed it despite the one thing we can't control – the weather.

"A shout out to Anne Travers and the community clean up team, massive thanks once again for keeping the area clean and tidy; Craig Hannah for providing our first aid support – very much appreciated; our friends at Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway for donating the family train tickets; and lastly the amazing presentees who proved they were star troopers once again by carrying on despite the weather.”

Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day Ready for the egg and spoon race - just one of many events for youngsters.

Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day Lots of people turned up to join in all the activities.

Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day What's not to like about a silent disco.

Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day And relax ... time to catch up with family and friends while the children enjoy the activities.