In pictures: Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day proves to be a huge hit
The event on the Foreshore at Bo’ness took place on Saturday and as well as lots of actvities there was also a programme of local musical acts and the chance for this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees to take to the stage once again.
Activities included a very popular bouncy castle, giant slide, mini golf, Wipeout, a silent disco and DJ, as well as an old school sports day complete with egg and spoon race.
Organisers have also lined up a programme pf local music acts to entertain the crowds on the day, as well as performances from this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees.
Afterwards the organisers said: “We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported our first family funday. We hope you all enjoyed it despite the one thing we can't control – the weather.
"A shout out to Anne Travers and the community clean up team, massive thanks once again for keeping the area clean and tidy; Craig Hannah for providing our first aid support – very much appreciated; our friends at Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway for donating the family train tickets; and lastly the amazing presentees who proved they were star troopers once again by carrying on despite the weather.”