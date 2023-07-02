In pictures: Bo'ness Fair Day 2023 crowning ceremony and procession

A little rain on Fair Day couldn’t dampen the spirits of folk in Bo’ness.

And they proved this was the case on Friday, when despite the wet weather the community still came together to celebrate the ‘best day of the year’. Once again the crowds packed in to Glebe Park for the crowning of the new Fair Queen, Lexi Scotland. Lynne Meikle did the honours this year.

The bands played and the presentees from the local schools performed their well rehearsed routines to rapturous cheers and applause.

After the formalities were over, the children joined the bands, community organisations and floats for a procession through the town’s streets to Douglas Park where the fun continued.

Here are just some of the images photographer Scott Louden took of the day’s festivities.

1 . Bo'ness Fair 2023 Queen of the Fairies, Adele Wakeling Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

The beautiful fairies enter the park. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Fair 2023 Fairies head into the park Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Bo'ness Fair 2023 The fairies make their way to the stage. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales