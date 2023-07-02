News you can trust since 1845
The stage was set for the crowning ceremony on Friday. (Pic: Scott Louden)The stage was set for the crowning ceremony on Friday. (Pic: Scott Louden)
The stage was set for the crowning ceremony on Friday. (Pic: Scott Louden)

In pictures: Bo'ness Fair Day 2023 crowning ceremony and procession

A little rain on Fair Day couldn’t dampen the spirits of folk in Bo’ness.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 21:17 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 21:39 BST

And they proved this was the case on Friday, when despite the wet weather the community still came together to celebrate the ‘best day of the year’. Once again the crowds packed in to Glebe Park for the crowning of the new Fair Queen, Lexi Scotland. Lynne Meikle did the honours this year.

The bands played and the presentees from the local schools performed their well rehearsed routines to rapturous cheers and applause.

After the formalities were over, the children joined the bands, community organisations and floats for a procession through the town’s streets to Douglas Park where the fun continued.

Here are just some of the images photographer Scott Louden took of the day’s festivities.

Queen of the Fairies, Adele Wakeling

1. Bo'ness Fair 2023

Queen of the Fairies, Adele Wakeling Photo: Scott Louden

The beautiful fairies enter the park.

The beautiful fairies enter the park. Photo: Scott Louden

Fairies head into the park

3. Bo'ness Fair 2023

Fairies head into the park Photo: Scott Louden

The fairies make their way to the stage.

4. Bo'ness Fair 2023

The fairies make their way to the stage. Photo: Scott Louden

Related topics:Bo'ness