The full Grange Primary retinue.

In pictures: Bo'ness Fair crowning 2021

Bo’ness has a new Fair Queen after Ellie Van der Hoek was crowned by Valerie McKay on Friday, August 13.

By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:29 pm

The ceremony may only have been watched in-person by a small crowd in the grounds of St Mary’s Church due to the pandemic, but it was streamed online for the world to see. Local photographer Brian Muldoon captured these wonderful images from the day. To view more of Brian’s photographs from Fair Day, or to buy copies, click here.

1. Bo'ness Fair 2021

Queen elect Ellie Van der Hoek with ex queen Lily Harvey.

Photo: Brian Muldoon Photography

Photo Sales

2. Bo'ness Fair 2021

Ladies in Waiting.

Photo: Brian Muldoon Photography

Photo Sales

3. Bo'ness Fair 2021

Queen elect Ellie with her Champion Fraser Gemmell.

Photo: Brian Muldoon Photography

Photo Sales

4. Bo'ness Fair 2021

Queen elect Ellie prepares for the ceremony.

Photo: Brian Muldoon Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3