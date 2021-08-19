In pictures: Bo'ness Fair crowning 2021

The ceremony may only have been watched in-person by a small crowd in the grounds of St Mary’s Church due to the pandemic, but it was streamed online for the world to see. Local photographer Brian Muldoon captured these wonderful images from the day. To view more of Brian’s photographs from Fair Day, or to buy copies, click here.
Queen elect Ellie Van der Hoek with ex queen Lily Harvey.
Ladies in Waiting.
Queen elect Ellie with her Champion Fraser Gemmell.
Queen elect Ellie prepares for the ceremony.
