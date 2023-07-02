In pictures: Bo'ness Fair 2023 events in Glebe Park before Queen Lexi's coronation

As always, the Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival proved popular with locals and visitors on Friday.

Large crowds gathered in the town’s Glebe Park to watch the crowning ceremony, which this year saw Lynne Meikle crown Queen Lexi Scotland.

Bands played and the presentees from the local schools entered the park to cheers and applause ahead of the formal ceremony.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the day ahead of the Fair Queen’s crowning. Can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Bo'ness Fair 2023 Flags at the ready for this year's Bo'ness Fair Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Bo'ness Fair 2023 All set for the day's events. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Fair 2023 Crowds gather in Glebe Park ahead of the event. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Bo'ness Fair 2023 Ready for Fair Day Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 11