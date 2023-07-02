News you can trust since 1845
Glebe Park in Bo'ness hosted the annual Fair crowning on Friday morning. (Pic: Scott Louden)Glebe Park in Bo'ness hosted the annual Fair crowning on Friday morning. (Pic: Scott Louden)
Glebe Park in Bo'ness hosted the annual Fair crowning on Friday morning. (Pic: Scott Louden)

In pictures: Bo'ness Fair 2023 events in Glebe Park before Queen Lexi's coronation

As always, the Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival proved popular with locals and visitors on Friday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 08:53 BST

Large crowds gathered in the town’s Glebe Park to watch the crowning ceremony, which this year saw Lynne Meikle crown Queen Lexi Scotland.

Bands played and the presentees from the local schools entered the park to cheers and applause ahead of the formal ceremony.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the day ahead of the Fair Queen’s crowning. Can you spot anyone you know?

Flags at the ready for this year's Bo'ness Fair

1. Bo'ness Fair 2023

Flags at the ready for this year's Bo'ness Fair Photo: Scott Louden

All set for the day's events.

2. Bo'ness Fair 2023

All set for the day's events. Photo: Scott Louden

Crowds gather in Glebe Park ahead of the event.

3. Bo'ness Fair 2023

Crowds gather in Glebe Park ahead of the event. Photo: Scott Louden

Ready for Fair Day

4. Bo'ness Fair 2023

Ready for Fair Day Photo: Scott Louden

