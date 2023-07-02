In pictures: Bo'ness Fair 2023 events in Glebe Park before Queen Lexi's coronation
As always, the Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival proved popular with locals and visitors on Friday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 08:53 BST
Large crowds gathered in the town’s Glebe Park to watch the crowning ceremony, which this year saw Lynne Meikle crown Queen Lexi Scotland.
Bands played and the presentees from the local schools entered the park to cheers and applause ahead of the formal ceremony.
Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the day ahead of the Fair Queen’s crowning. Can you spot anyone you know?
Page 1 of 11