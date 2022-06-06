In pictures: Bo'ness Car Show returns to Kinneil Estate

The event organised by the Scottish Performance Show welcomed visitors of all ages and offered a great family day out.

It was the first time the show has been hosted since 2019 and it was well supported by both locals and those from further afield with 800 cars on display, along with some lorries and bikes.

There was something on offer for everyone with the cars on display ranging from supercars to classic Rovers and all sorts in between.

Entertainment was provided for the kids in a family area, while there were tasty treats available in the food village.

The trade stalls offered that little something extra for the enthusiasts.

A post on the event's Facebook page on Sunday night stated: “We would like to extend a MASSIVE thank you to everyone who attended and enjoyed their time at The Bo'ness Car Show today, both spectators and show cars!

"Incredible atmosphere, incredible weather, and most importantly, incredible selection of cars!

“Special thanks go to We Restore Alloys & Grange Aston Martin Edinburgh for a great selection of show cars, and to our team who have been on their feet all day helping the event run smoothly! Literally could not do this without them.”

