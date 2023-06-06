In pictures: Bo'ness Car Show returns for 2023

The popular Bo’ness Car Show returned to Kinneil Estate on Sunday.

The sun shone as petrol heads and families flocked to the show to enjoy all things car related. As well as over 1000 vehicles on display there was plenty on offer for those who aren’t Top Gear fans including an artisan food village where you can stock up on stone-baked pizzas and pasta and a trade village selling everything from sweets to personalised licence plates.

The young family members were catered for too with bouncy inflatables and plenty of game action to test their driving skills. Savage Skills, mountain bike and BMX stunt show, returned to the main stage for plenty of spills and thrills throughout the day too.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the car enthusiasts and those enjoying a great family day out. Here are some of his photographs from the day – spot anyone you know?

1 . Bo'ness Car Show 2023 Finnley Moore, 3, from Falkirk was among those enjoying Sunday's event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Bo'ness Car Show 2023 Olivier Doleba, 6, enjoyed checking out all the vehicles. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Car Show 2023 Sunday's event took place at Kinneil Estate in Bo'ness. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Bo'ness Car Show 2023 Caden Davidson, 10, from Harthill with a Hulk themed car. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales