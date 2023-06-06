In pictures: Bo'ness Car Show returns for 2023
The sun shone as petrol heads and families flocked to the show to enjoy all things car related. As well as over 1000 vehicles on display there was plenty on offer for those who aren’t Top Gear fans including an artisan food village where you can stock up on stone-baked pizzas and pasta and a trade village selling everything from sweets to personalised licence plates.
The young family members were catered for too with bouncy inflatables and plenty of game action to test their driving skills. Savage Skills, mountain bike and BMX stunt show, returned to the main stage for plenty of spills and thrills throughout the day too.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the car enthusiasts and those enjoying a great family day out. Here are some of his photographs from the day – spot anyone you know?