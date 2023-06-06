News you can trust since 1845
The popular event for motor heads was back at Kinneil Estate in Bo'ness on Sunday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)The popular event for motor heads was back at Kinneil Estate in Bo'ness on Sunday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)
The popular event for motor heads was back at Kinneil Estate in Bo'ness on Sunday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Bo'ness Car Show returns for 2023

The popular Bo’ness Car Show returned to Kinneil Estate on Sunday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST

The sun shone as petrol heads and families flocked to the show to enjoy all things car related. As well as over 1000 vehicles on display there was plenty on offer for those who aren’t Top Gear fans including an artisan food village where you can stock up on stone-baked pizzas and pasta and a trade village selling everything from sweets to personalised licence plates.

The young family members were catered for too with bouncy inflatables and plenty of game action to test their driving skills. Savage Skills, mountain bike and BMX stunt show, returned to the main stage for plenty of spills and thrills throughout the day too.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the car enthusiasts and those enjoying a great family day out. Here are some of his photographs from the day – spot anyone you know?

Finnley Moore, 3, from Falkirk was among those enjoying Sunday's event.

1. Bo'ness Car Show 2023

Photo: Michael Gillen

Olivier Doleba, 6, enjoyed checking out all the vehicles.

2. Bo'ness Car Show 2023

Photo: Michael Gillen

Sunday's event took place at Kinneil Estate in Bo'ness.

3. Bo'ness Car Show 2023

Photo: Michael Gillen

Caden Davidson, 10, from Harthill with a Hulk themed car.

4. Bo'ness Car Show 2023

Photo: Michael Gillen

