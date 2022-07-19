The show was hosted by Grangemouth Horticultural Society.

In pictures: Blooming marvellous Grangemouth flower show

Grangemouth Town Hall was in full bloom on Saturday as the town’s horticultural society held its first flower show of the year.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:52 am

It was the first time the organisation had hosted its Rose, Sweet Pea and Carnation early show since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as selected classes from the Scottish national rose, sweet pea and carnation society, there were hanging baskets, planters and window boxes, and classes for home grown veg and eggs at the show.

The event followed on from a successful plant sale held by the society in May.

Organisers are now looking ahead to their autumn show which will take place on Saturday, September 24 and the late Chrysanthemum show on Sunday, November 6.

The society's first show of the year took place on Saturday at Grangemouth Town Hall.

Treasurer Ian Liddell and (right) Vice-President David Scott.

There were classes for hanging baskets and planters.

Some very striking entries

