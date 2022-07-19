In pictures: Blooming marvellous Grangemouth flower show

It was the first time the organisation had hosted its Rose, Sweet Pea and Carnation early show since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as selected classes from the Scottish national rose, sweet pea and carnation society, there were hanging baskets, planters and window boxes, and classes for home grown veg and eggs at the show.

The event followed on from a successful plant sale held by the society in May.

Organisers are now looking ahead to their autumn show which will take place on Saturday, September 24 and the late Chrysanthemum show on Sunday, November 6.

