The Haining is a 34 bed nursing home in Maddiston and regularly arranges activities for the residents.

They were overwhelmed when the community rallied round to help them with their event at the weekend.

Lauren Hutton from the Haining said: “When we were talking to residents about what we should be planning in coming months, one mentioned how much they love motorbikes. Another few residents then said that they also loved motorbikes and some used to ride bikes too. They said that although they couldn’t ride the bikes anymore, they would love to see some.

“We put a status out on our Facebook page and were overwhelmed with the community response. We had planned to make a whole afternoon out of it but unfortunately due to the bad weather we had to scale back on the numbers, but the residents loved the visit. We were so thankful to the community for putting in the effort to come up to visit us.”

