In pictures: Big Lunch tea parties held in Falkirk and Slamannan to mark the Coronation of King Charles III

Communities came together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles with street parties and afternoon teas.

Residents of Cochrane Street, Woodside Terrace and Comely Park Terrace in Falkirk town centre held a Big Lunch as they had done to mark the diamond and platinum jubilees of the the late Queen in 2012 and 2022.

Iain, one of those involved, said: “Everyone got involved providing food and decorating the street. We received a letter from Buckingham Palace signed by the King and Queen thanking us for organising the Big Lunch.”

A couple who also held a platinum jubilee event last year were the Much Honourable Duncan Paisley of Westerlea and Jane, The Lady of Westerlea. And on Sunday they invited guests to again join them at Ardtalla for a Coronation Tea which was also attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Robin Iffla.

1 . Coronation Big Lunch Celebration events were held across the district to mark the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Coronation Big Lunch Coronation Tea hosted by Much Honourable Duncan Paisley of Westerlea and Jane, The Lady of Westerlea. Pictured front centre: Jane, The Lady of Westerlea; Deputy Lord Lieutenant Robin Iffla, and Much Honourable Duncan Paisley of Westerlea. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Coronation Big Lunch Street party for the residents of Cochrane Street, Woodside Terrace and Comely Park Terrace on Sunday, May 7 Photo: ugc Photo Sales

4 . Coronation Big Lunch Two patriotically dressed guests at the Ardtalla Coronation Tea Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7