In pictures: Bellydance group's charity dance party raises over £700

The event was hosted by Treubh Dannsa, a local Celtic fusion belly dance group, at Camelon Social Club recently to raise money for the charity, which had previously helped one of the group’s members.

While on Bute two years ago, one of the Treubh Dannsa dancers, Julie Finlay, took unwell with her asthma after performing and had to be airlifted to hospital later that night. This recent fundraising event was the group’s way of giving something back to the Air Ambulance charity as a thank you.

The dance party, known as a Hafla, saw around 20 performers taking part with performances to watch before all those gathered could join in and dance to the live music as well as enjoying a buffet and a raffle.

Sarah Heuer, who organised the event, said: “We had a brilliant day, dancers from across Scotland joined us for a superb day of bellydance. The talent was incredible!”

The event raised a total of £767 for Air Ambulance Scotland.

1 . Charity Hafla Performers from across Scotland attended the event, including Arcadia May who is seen here performing Saidi Style. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Charity Hafla Lorraine Goodison shows off her Bellydance Freestyle at the event in Camelon Social Club. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Charity Hafla Lisa O'Hare performs her Tribal Fusion routine. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales