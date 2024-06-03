Treubh Dannsa hosted a charity Hafla (belly dance party) in aid of Air Ambulance Scotland at the end of May. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Treubh Dannsa hosted a charity Hafla (belly dance party) in aid of Air Ambulance Scotland at the end of May. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
Treubh Dannsa hosted a charity Hafla (belly dance party) in aid of Air Ambulance Scotland at the end of May. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Bellydance group's charity dance party raises over £700

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:13 BST
A charity dance party has raised over £700 for Air Ambulance Scotland.

The event was hosted by Treubh Dannsa, a local Celtic fusion belly dance group, at Camelon Social Club recently to raise money for the charity, which had previously helped one of the group’s members.

While on Bute two years ago, one of the Treubh Dannsa dancers, Julie Finlay, took unwell with her asthma after performing and had to be airlifted to hospital later that night. This recent fundraising event was the group’s way of giving something back to the Air Ambulance charity as a thank you.

The dance party, known as a Hafla, saw around 20 performers taking part with performances to watch before all those gathered could join in and dance to the live music as well as enjoying a buffet and a raffle.

Sarah Heuer, who organised the event, said: “We had a brilliant day, dancers from across Scotland joined us for a superb day of bellydance. The talent was incredible!”

The event raised a total of £767 for Air Ambulance Scotland.

Performers from across Scotland attended the event, including Arcadia May who is seen here performing Saidi Style.

1. Charity Hafla

Performers from across Scotland attended the event, including Arcadia May who is seen here performing Saidi Style. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lorraine Goodison shows off her Bellydance Freestyle at the event in Camelon Social Club.

2. Charity Hafla

Lorraine Goodison shows off her Bellydance Freestyle at the event in Camelon Social Club. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lisa O'Hare performs her Tribal Fusion routine.

3. Charity Hafla

Lisa O'Hare performs her Tribal Fusion routine. Photo: Michael Gillen

The performances included a drum solo from Sarah Pulman

4. Charity Hafla

The performances included a drum solo from Sarah Pulman Photo: Michael Gillen

