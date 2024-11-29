In pictures: Beating the chill at Muiravonside Country Park's Festive Makers Market

There were dozens of stalls to enjoy at the Christmas Craft Fayre held at Muiravonside Country Park on Sunday.
Lots of beautiful items were for sale including jewellery, felt art, cards, woodcraft, textiles, candles, wreaths and lots more, all made by small businesses from across the district.
1. Muiravonside Christmas Craft Market
The Central group of SWWG Scottish Women's Walking Group enjoying a break at the Christmas Market. Photo: Scott Louden
2. Muiravonside Christmas Craft Market
Sara of Saz's Delights at the craft market. Photo: Scott Louden
3. Muiravonside Christmas Craft Market
Meet Elaine of Lou Lou Crafts. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Muiravonside Christmas Craft Market
Denise of By Odoren. Photo: Scott Louden
