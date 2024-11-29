In pictures: Beating the chill at Muiravonside Country Park's Festive Makers Market

Crafters braved the chilly weather at the weekend to highlight their skills.

There were dozens of stalls to enjoy at the Christmas Craft Fayre held at Muiravonside Country Park on Sunday.

Lots of beautiful items were for sale including jewellery, felt art, cards, woodcraft, textiles, candles, wreaths and lots more, all made by small businesses from across the district.

The Central group of SWWG Scottish Women's Walking Group enjoying a break at the Christmas Market.

Sara of Saz's Delights at the craft market.

Meet Elaine of Lou Lou Crafts.

Denise of By Odoren.

