In pictures: Bairns Bombers yarn bomb Falkirk High Street
The Bairns Bombers yarnbombed the town centre at the end of last week in a bid to brighten the place up.
By Fiona Dobie
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:00 am
The knitted bollard covers, flowers, snakes and bunting certainly adds a splash of colour to the High Street area.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen has captured just some of the creativity on display, but it’s definitely worth a visit to see in person.
The yarnbombing will be in place until Sunday, September 18.
