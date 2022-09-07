News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Bairns Bombers yarn bomb Falkirk High Street

The Bairns Bombers yarnbombed the town centre at the end of last week in a bid to brighten the place up.

By Fiona Dobie
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:00 am

The knitted bollard covers, flowers, snakes and bunting certainly adds a splash of colour to the High Street area.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen has captured just some of the creativity on display, but it’s definitely worth a visit to see in person.

The yarnbombing will be in place until Sunday, September 18.

1. 02-09-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. High Street. 'Bairns' Bombers' will be yarnbombing the High Street to brighten the place up. Lottie and Ivy-Rose.

Lottie and Ivy-Rose helped the Bairns Bombers put out the yarnbombing at the end of last week.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Town centre yarnbombing

The Bairns Bombers are aiming to brighten up the town centre and bring a smile to people's faces.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Town centre yarnbombing

A total of 136 bollard covers were placed on the street furniture along the High Street and on Lint Riggs.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Town centre yarnbombing

The yarnbombing was previously used in 2019 on the High Street as part of Falkirk Arts Festival.

Photo: Michael Gillen

