In pictures: Bainsford community pays its respects to those who fell in the Battle of the Somme

Members of the Bainsford community paid their respects on Saturday to those who lost their lives in the Battle of the Somme.

A special service of remembrance, marking the 107th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, took place at Bainsford War Memorial for the first time. The event, organised by Bainsford War Memorial Association, was conducted by Reverend Henry L. Williamson. Chairman of the association, and piper on the day, Kevin McLean led the attendees on a small march to the memorial garden.

There the service took place, including readings by councillors William Buchanan and James Kerr, and the names of the fallen from the conflict were read out loud. Ciaran Cook, bugler with the Boys’ Brigade, played the Last Post before those gathered observed a two minute silence. Ciaran played Reveille to mark the end of the silence.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of many local organisations. Those laying wreaths during the service included Depute Provost David Balfour, Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, local councillor Iain Sinclair, Veterans Champion Councillor Margaret Anslow, representatives from the Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders, the Navy, the sea cadets, air cadets, Merchant Seamen, Lodge Carron 139, Daughters of the Reformation LLOL 159, Falkirk Orange Lodge LOL 120, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Bainsford War Memorial Association, Ancre Somme Association and Past Provost Jim Johnston.

Speaking after the event, Councillor James Kerr said: “A special mention must go to Rev. Williamson, his sincere and meaningful and educational service was outstanding. On behalf of chairman Kevin McLean and his office bearers we would like to thank the many people who came and supported this special event. It is the association’s first Somme remembrance. It will not be our last. The sacrifice these men gave for the service of their country can never be forgotten. Lest we forget.”

It is known that 11 men from Bainsford were among the thousands to fall during the Somme conflict in the First World War.

