In pictures: Bainsford and Langlees children's neighbourhood festival

The community festival on the playing fields at Langlees Primary and in the neighbouring Dawson Centre aimed to showcase the young generation’s vision for the future of their community.

There were a range of activities and food on offer as the young people celebrated what matters most to them in their community.

The event was the culmination of months of hard work with a group of young people from local schools having been collaborating with A Place in Childhood (APic) to develop local neighbourhood plans since June last year.

A key priority that they identified was the desire to bring the community together in a festival settting – and that’s just what happened last week.

Pupils enjoyed time out of the classroom on Friday to join the wider community at the event, which included a bouncy castle, inflatable games, craft stations, music and prizes.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by and captured these images from the event.

1 . Children's Neighbourhood Festival Enjoying a Trishaw ride with Cycling Without Age Scotland.

2 . Children's Neighbourhood Festival The inflatables were popular with the youngsters.

3 . Children's Neighbourhood Festival Charlie Morrison, Asda community champion Grangemouth, and Hazel Culbert Asda Community Champion Stenhousemuir, were among those attending the event.