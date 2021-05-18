Group gym class at  Rezults Personal Training & Group Fitness, Bainsford (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In Pictures: Back to the gym in Falkirk as lockdown restrictions ease

As Falkirk moved back to Level 2 restrictions, group sessions resumed at gyms across the district.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:39 am

That was good news for the thousands of folk who have missed all their classes.

1. Monday morning workout

Group fitness session at Rezults Personal Training & Group Fitness, Bainsford (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Monday morning workout

Group fitness session at Rezults Personal Training & Group Fitness (Pi: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Monday morning workout

Derek Thomson, owner of Rezults Personal Training & Group Fitness in Bainsford, leads this class (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Monday morning workout

Mirror image in this session with Derek Thomson, owner of Rezults Personal Training & Group Fitness, Bainsford (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

