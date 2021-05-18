In Pictures: Back to the gym in Falkirk as lockdown restrictions ease
As Falkirk moved back to Level 2 restrictions, group sessions resumed at gyms across the district.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:39 am
That was good news for the thousands of folk who have missed all their classes.
