In pictures: Avonbridge Garden Party sees homes transformed for Decades of Music

This year’s theme for decorating the houses was Decades of Music and judging was in the capable hands of Councillor Siobhan Paterson.

The eventual winners were first place – Rock Festival; second place – Top of the Pops; and third place – 50s Rock and Roll.

Well done to everyone for their hard work.

The overall garden party winner was Hareburn Avenue.

This weekend sees the village Fun Day take place followed by a family disco in the evening.

Avonbridge Garden Party The Johnstone house was transformed into a rock 'n' roll diner.

Avonbridge Garden Party Can we guess how old the owner of this house is if this is their choice of music?

Avonbridge Garden Party Jensen Hatton and Aimee Strathearn are ready to boogie.