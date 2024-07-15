In pictures: Avonbridge Garden Party sees homes transformed for Decades of Music

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 15th Jul 2024
Residents in Avonbridge enjoyed their annual village garden party on Saturday.

This year’s theme for decorating the houses was Decades of Music and judging was in the capable hands of Councillor Siobhan Paterson.

The eventual winners were first place – Rock Festival; second place – Top of the Pops; and third place – 50s Rock and Roll.

Well done to everyone for their hard work.

The overall garden party winner was Hareburn Avenue.

This weekend sees the village Fun Day take place followed by a family disco in the evening.

The Johnstone house was transformed into a rock 'n' roll diner.

1. Avonbridge Garden Party

The Johnstone house was transformed into a rock 'n' roll diner. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Can we guess how old the owner of this house is if this is their choice of music?

2. Avonbridge Garden Party

Can we guess how old the owner of this house is if this is their choice of music? Photo: Mark Ferguson

Jensen Hatton and Aimee Strathearn are ready to boogie.

3. Avonbridge Garden Party

Jensen Hatton and Aimee Strathearn are ready to boogie. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Top of the Pops took second place in best decorated house.

4. Avonbridge Garden Party

Top of the Pops took second place in best decorated house. Photo: Mark Ferguson

