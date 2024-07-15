In pictures: Avonbridge Garden Party sees homes transformed for Decades of Music

This year’s theme for decorating the houses was Decades of Music and judging was in the capable hands of Councillor Siobhan Paterson.
The eventual winners were first place – Rock Festival; second place – Top of the Pops; and third place – 50s Rock and Roll.
Well done to everyone for their hard work.
The overall garden party winner was Hareburn Avenue.
This weekend sees the village Fun Day take place followed by a family disco in the evening.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.