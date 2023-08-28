In pictures: ASA Scotland Armed Forces event in Laurieston
The Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland Annual Armed Forces parade and ceremony was held on Laurieston War Memorial.
Following a short parade through the village led by piper Kevin McLean and followed by Royal British Legion members, veterans and Armed Forces cadets, a service then took place led by ASA Padre Phil Patterson.
Guests who spoke included Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson, Consul General of the Republic of Poland Łukasz Lutostański, Sir Iain MacMillan and Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett.
Two years ago the ASA unveiled a memorial to John Thomas McAleese who was among Special Air Service soldiers involved in ending the Iranian Embassy Siege in London in 1980.
Born and brought up in the district, his career also saw him serve in the Falklands in 1982 and he received the Military Medal in 1988 for his service contribution in Northern Ireland.
However, it was his role in helping to end the siege for which he is best remembered.
Members of his family, including twin brother Billy, and son Kieran, were present on Saturday.
ASA Scotland chairman Councillor Harry Cartmill, said: “Today we paid tribute to our Armed Forces and Special Forces - past, present and future”