In pictures: Antonine Primary's Christmas fayre raises over £2500

The fundraiser was organised by Antonine PACT (Parents and Community Together) to help raise money for the school’s pupils.
The event on Wednesday evening saw visitors enjoy being able to browse over 25 stalls including class enterprise stalls.
Every pupil in school was part of a business to market and sell a product for the event.
There were also a variety of outside trader stalls selling items including sweets, candles, toys and gifts. There were refreshments available from a cafe and Santa could be found in his grotto handing out treats to those who visited him.
Jacqueline McLaughlin, headteacher at the school, said: “The event was very well attended and the total amount raised from the school stalls and event stalls was £2613, which is a fantastic amount of money for the children of Antonine.”