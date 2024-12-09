Antonine Primary School hosted its Christmas fayre last week with each class running a stall. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Antonine Primary School hosted its Christmas fayre last week with each class running a stall. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Antonine Primary's Christmas fayre raises over £2500

By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:47 BST
Organisers of a Christmas fayre held at Antonine Primary School in Bonnybridge last week have hailed the event a success.

The fundraiser was organised by Antonine PACT (Parents and Community Together) to help raise money for the school’s pupils.

The event on Wednesday evening saw visitors enjoy being able to browse over 25 stalls including class enterprise stalls.

Every pupil in school was part of a business to market and sell a product for the event.

There were also a variety of outside trader stalls selling items including sweets, candles, toys and gifts. There were refreshments available from a cafe and Santa could be found in his grotto handing out treats to those who visited him.

Jacqueline McLaughlin, headteacher at the school, said: “The event was very well attended and the total amount raised from the school stalls and event stalls was £2613, which is a fantastic amount of money for the children of Antonine.”

The event took place at the school last Wednesday evening.

1. Antonine Primary Christmas Fayre

The event took place at the school last Wednesday evening. Photo: Michael Gillen

The event was well attended by pupils, their friends and family and the wider community.

2. Antonine Primary Christmas Fayre

The event was well attended by pupils, their friends and family and the wider community. Photo: Michael Gillen

There were a variety of stalls for visitors to browse.

3. Antonine Primary Christmas Fayre

There were a variety of stalls for visitors to browse. Photo: Michael Gillen

Taking a look at the tombola.

4. Antonine Primary Christmas Fayre

Taking a look at the tombola. Photo: Michael Gillen

