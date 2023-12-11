In pictures: Annual Light Up A Life service held at Strathcarron Hospice

The lives of loved one who have passed away were honoured and celebrated at the annual Light Up a Life service at Strathcarron Hospice last week.

Relatives and friends gathered in the grounds of the Fankerton hospice last Tuesday evening for a poignant remembrance service where candles were lit and personal messages were placed on a Christmas tree.

The Light Up A Life campaign celebrates the lives of those who have passed away but continue to live on in people’s hearts.

Irene McKie, chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice said: “We are grateful to everyone who braved the chilly night to attend this year’s Candlelight Service at their local Hospice. Thanks too to those who watched on Facebook live streaming.

“The service is a time to remember the lives of our loved ones, just before Christmas. Relatives and friends of loved ones who were cared for by Strathcarron gather in the grounds of our Hospice for a poignant remembrance service. Candles are lit and personal messages are placed on our bright, sparkling Christmas tree.

“Everyone enjoys listening to the words from our Chaplain and sings along to the Christmas carols, including staff and patients. Thank you to Clare and Clare from Strathcarron singers, Dunblane Cathedral Handbell Ringers and all our wonderful volunteers helping on the night".

