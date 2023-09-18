In pictures: All the fun of Falkirk Charities Day 2023

Community groups and charities were out in force in the heart of Falkirk on Saturday.

They were taking part in the rescheduled Falkirk Charities Day 2023, postponed from last month after heavy rain was forecast.

The weather was slightly kinder at the weekend and volunteers were manning a variety of stalls to inform people about their work, as well as fundraising for the host of worthy causes both local and national.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event is an annual date in the town’s calendar with a host of colourful stalls set out around the steeple.

Ahead of the event, the organisers were encouraging people to get involved, saying: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds. Whether you’re passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.

"Come and show your support for these incredible causes and help make a positive difference in our community.”

Falkirk Charities Day Members of the Rotary Club of Falkirk with Kentucky Rotarian visitors Gayle and Ashland Hanke.

Falkirk Charities Day Members of the Antonine Friendship Link with their stall.

Falkirk Charities Day Beautiful floral displays were for sale to raise funds for Beatson Patient Care