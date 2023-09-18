In pictures: All the fun of Falkirk Charities Day 2023
They were taking part in the rescheduled Falkirk Charities Day 2023, postponed from last month after heavy rain was forecast.
The weather was slightly kinder at the weekend and volunteers were manning a variety of stalls to inform people about their work, as well as fundraising for the host of worthy causes both local and national.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event is an annual date in the town’s calendar with a host of colourful stalls set out around the steeple.
Ahead of the event, the organisers were encouraging people to get involved, saying: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds. Whether you’re passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.
"Come and show your support for these incredible causes and help make a positive difference in our community.”