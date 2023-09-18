News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

In pictures: All the fun of Falkirk Charities Day 2023

Community groups and charities were out in force in the heart of Falkirk on Saturday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:45 BST

They were taking part in the rescheduled Falkirk Charities Day 2023, postponed from last month after heavy rain was forecast.

The weather was slightly kinder at the weekend and volunteers were manning a variety of stalls to inform people about their work, as well as fundraising for the host of worthy causes both local and national.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event is an annual date in the town’s calendar with a host of colourful stalls set out around the steeple.

Ahead of the event, the organisers were encouraging people to get involved, saying: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds. Whether you’re passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.

"Come and show your support for these incredible causes and help make a positive difference in our community.”

Members of the Rotary Club of Falkirk with Kentucky Rotarian visitors Gayle and Ashland Hanke.

1. Falkirk Charities Day

Members of the Rotary Club of Falkirk with Kentucky Rotarian visitors Gayle and Ashland Hanke. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Members of the Antonine Friendship Link with their stall.

2. Falkirk Charities Day

Members of the Antonine Friendship Link with their stall. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Beautiful floral displays were for sale to raise funds for Beatson Patient Care

3. Falkirk Charities Day

Beautiful floral displays were for sale to raise funds for Beatson Patient Care Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
There were lots of people eager to support the charities and organisations on Saturday in the town centre.

4. Falkirk Charities Day

There were lots of people eager to support the charities and organisations on Saturday in the town centre. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Community groupsFalkirkRotary Club