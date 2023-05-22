In pictures: All the fun of Denny & Dunipace Gala Day

Denny and Dunipace Gala Day returned for the first time since the pandemic – and the community turned out in force to offer support.

A large parade through the town snaked from Denny Town House to Gala Park where all the fun activities took place.

And what an afternoon of entertainment the hard-working organisers had laid on. Headline act on the main stage was The Voice winner from Falkirk, Craig Eddie, followed by lots of different dance groups, Denny Primary choir, FKJ Karate, Silvano balloon and magic, and Central Superheroes.

Meanwhile, across on the main stage there were several tribute acts, as well as Just the Brave and Gerry Son & The Smoking Gun.

Michelle Cuthell from Thomas Cuthell Funeral Directors, who have always supported the gala day, was invited to cut the ribbon to declare the event open.

The organisers later thaned everyone for attending, adding: “It took months of planning and lots and lots of work to make it happen.”

And giving a special word of thanks to all the volunteers who helped on the day, they said: “You all renewed and built our faith in our wonderful community.”

Denny & Dunipace Gala Day The gala day started with a parade through the town

Denny & Dunipace Gala Day Some of the youngest players in Dunipace Football Club took part in the parade

Denny & Dunipace Gala Day Squirrels are four to six year old and the youngest members of 51st Dennyloanhead Scout Group

Denny & Dunipace Gala Day The parade was led by Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band

