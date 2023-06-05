In pictures: All the fun of Carron and Carronshore Gala Day

The sun shone on the crowds gathered for Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday.

Once again the community turned out in force to show its support for the event, which was making its return for the first time since before the Covid pandemic. The day kicked off with the procession from Burnside Park heading along Main Street to Gairdoch Park.

Queen elect Rosie Moore, a pupil from Carronshore Primary, was crowned by Janet Tattersall during the ceremony as the crowd looked on.After the coronation it was time for everyone to enjoy an afternoon of fun in the sunshine. As well as the fun fair, there were displays from local groups and organisations in the arena, stalls, live music, face painting and pony rides.

Organisers have hailed this year’s event as a huge success and would like to thank everyone who came along on the day.

The gala marked the end of a week of events organised by the committee for the local community in the run up to the day. Throughout the week there had been children’s races, a children’s football tournament, fancy dress and decorated gardens competitions and a pram race.

