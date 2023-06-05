News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
The royal party at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday. Pictures: Alan Murray.The royal party at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday. Pictures: Alan Murray.
The royal party at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday. Pictures: Alan Murray.

In pictures: All the fun of Carron and Carronshore Gala Day

The sun shone on the crowds gathered for Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

Once again the community turned out in force to show its support for the event, which was making its return for the first time since before the Covid pandemic. The day kicked off with the procession from Burnside Park heading along Main Street to Gairdoch Park.

Queen elect Rosie Moore, a pupil from Carronshore Primary, was crowned by Janet Tattersall during the ceremony as the crowd looked on.After the coronation it was time for everyone to enjoy an afternoon of fun in the sunshine. As well as the fun fair, there were displays from local groups and organisations in the arena, stalls, live music, face painting and pony rides.

Organisers have hailed this year’s event as a huge success and would like to thank everyone who came along on the day.

The gala marked the end of a week of events organised by the committee for the local community in the run up to the day. Throughout the week there had been children’s races, a children’s football tournament, fancy dress and decorated gardens competitions and a pram race.

Youngsters watching the procession on Saturday.

1. Carron and Carronshore Gala 2023

Youngsters watching the procession on Saturday. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Bikers in the parade.

2. Carron and Carronshore Gala 2023

Bikers in the parade. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Waiting for the arrival of the procession.

3. Carron and Carronshore Gala 2023

Waiting for the arrival of the procession. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Local groups and organisations got into the gala spirit.

4. Carron and Carronshore Gala 2023

Local groups and organisations got into the gala spirit. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:Organisers