In pictures: All the fun of Bonnybridge Gala 2023 - despite the rain

Large crowds turned out to enjoy Bonnybridge Gala Day on Saturday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

The parade through the town managed to pass off in dry conditions but sadly, the threatening rain clouds opened as the crowning ceremony was taking place in Jenny’s Park.

But despite that there were loud cheers when retired hairdresser David Burns – who had worked in a salon in the town for 57 years – came on stage to perform the crowning of Queen AJ Newton.

The Bonnybridge Primary pupils took over the crown from last year’s queen, Skye McMenemy, and she was ably supported by a 30-strong retinue of youngsters all wearing beautiful costumes, kilts for the boys and gorgeous dresses for the girls.

Following the crowning ceremony there was a host of entertainment for all the family, friends and visitors who had packed into the park, including Bo’ness Accordion Band, the Balaclava Pipe Band, local young violinist Black Love, dance groups, Heroes and Tiaras characters, inflatables, pony rides and the ever-popular fun fair.

Despite the damp conditions, everyone voted the day another huge success.

Queen AJ Newton with her retinue after the crowing ceremony

Bonnybridge Gala Day 2023

Queen AJ Newton with her retinue after the crowing ceremony Photo: Alan Murray

Former town hairdress David Burns crowns AJ Newton.

Bonnybridge Gala Day 2023

Former town hairdress David Burns crowns AJ Newton. Photo: Alan Murray

Dowager Queen Skye McMenemy arrives for the ceremony.

Bonnybridge Gala Day 2023

Dowager Queen Skye McMenemy arrives for the ceremony. Photo: Alan Murray

All dressed up in a gorgeous lilac gown.

Bonnybridge Gala Day 2023

All dressed up in a gorgeous lilac gown. Photo: Alan Murray

