In pictures: All the fun from the 153rd Airth Highland Games

Interest was so high from competitors that they organisers were forced to close the entries for the heavyweight competitions two days beforehand.

This year was the first time Airth had hosted the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association Female Heavy Championship which proved to be a big thrill for the spectators, alongside the men’s and junior competition.

Chieftain for 2024 was Rudiger Holschuh, who is a member of the Hessian State Parliament and the chairman of the Regional Twinning Partnership between Falkirk and the Odenwald.

As well as leading the parade through the village and officially opening the games, he had the task of trying to lift the famous Smiddy Stane.

The parade was led by Doune and Deanston Pipe Band who also played throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the Games committee, said: “Thank you to everyone who visited our Highland Games. You've made our 153rd year very special ... here's to our 154th.”

