In pictures: All the fun from the 153rd Airth Highland Games

By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 12:48 BST
Crowds turned out for this year’s 153rd Airth Highland Games which took place on Saturday.

Interest was so high from competitors that they organisers were forced to close the entries for the heavyweight competitions two days beforehand.

This year was the first time Airth had hosted the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association Female Heavy Championship which proved to be a big thrill for the spectators, alongside the men’s and junior competition.

Chieftain for 2024 was Rudiger Holschuh, who is a member of the Hessian State Parliament and the chairman of the Regional Twinning Partnership between Falkirk and the Odenwald.

As well as leading the parade through the village and officially opening the games, he had the task of trying to lift the famous Smiddy Stane.

The parade was led by Doune and Deanston Pipe Band who also played throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the Games committee, said: “Thank you to everyone who visited our Highland Games. You've made our 153rd year very special ... here's to our 154th.”

Highland dancing competitions underway.

1. Airth Highland Games 2024

Highland dancing competitions underway.Photo: Mark Ferguson

Tossing the caber in the junior heavyweights competition.

2. Airth Highland Games 2024

Tossing the caber in the junior heavyweights competition.Photo: Mark Ferguson

The junior heavyweights competition.

3. Airth Highland Games 2024

The junior heavyweights competition.Photo: Mark Ferguson

The first time the women's heavyweight competition has taken place at Airth.

4. Airth Highland Games 2024

The first time the women's heavyweight competition has taken place at Airth.Photo: Mark Ferguson

