In pictures: All the fun from Bo'ness Academy Christmas Fayre

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 29th Nov 2024, 07:21 BST
A little snow last Saturday didn’t put off Santa arriving at the Bo’ness Academy Christmas Fayre.

Staff and pupils were delighted to serve lots of members of the community who turned out to support their fundraiser.

Photographer Alan Murray popped in to capture some of those attending.

Enjoying Bo'ness Academy Christmas Fayre are mum Beckie Thomson with Noah, seven, Millie, four, and Coen, six.

Time to shop at the toy stall.

A wave from the home economics crew.

Team Santa selling toys are Georgie Alves, 12, Darcy Burnside, 13, and Ruaridh Cairns, 13.

