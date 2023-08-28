In pictures: All the fun from Awakening The Festival at Falkirk Stadium

A great turnout enjoyed Sunday's Awakening The Festival held at the Falkirk Stadium.

The event was organised exclusively for people with disabilities to allow as many as possible to take part and enjoy the eight hours of entertainment.

People travelled from all over central Scotland for the festival which was organised by the members of Falkirk branch of Enable Scotland, the charity which believes in equal rights for everyone through self-directed social care, employment, training, and empowering communities.

There were a host of music acts, including Leona Rae, Tam Sparkle, DJ Elad, Hippocampus, Hunter, Scarlett Obsession, James Ferguson, Falkirk’s own Voice Winner, Craig Eddie and George Bowie’s GBX.

Fun for youngsters included Gary the Music Man, Magicdayz, Zoolab, Mowhawk, and Hero’s and Tiaras.

There was also lots of food sellers, market stalls, emergency vehicles and organisations which are dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities within our community, to ensure that all those attending, whatever their age, had a great time.

1 . Awakening Festival Louis with Barbie from Heroes in Tiaras Scotland Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Awakening Festival Charlene with twins Erin and Caiden, 19, from Polmont getting ready to enjoy the day. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Awakening Festival Andrena with Andrea are preparing for a fun-packed day. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Awakening Festival Time for music on the stage. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales