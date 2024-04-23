In pictures: All the fun at the opening of new play park in Brightons' Quarry Park

After months of hard work by the Friends of Quarry Park, around £110,000 of new play equipment has been installed.

On Saturday they had an opening ceremony and fun day when the community was invited along to try it out for themselves.

The opening was carried out by Councillor Siobhan Paterson and Wallacestone Pipe Band were on hand to provide music.

The old swings and climbing frame have been replaced with a wide range of new equipment and now boasts a wheelchair accessible roundabout, inclusive seesaw, cradle swings and a boat themed multi-play unit.

The playpark has also doubled in size with the addition of a flying fox zip slide. Falkirk Council worked closely with Friends of Quarry Park, who secured funding of £40,000 from the Landfill Communities Fund via EB Scotland.

A group of pupils from Wallacestone Primary School were also involved from the outset feeding in what they’d like to see in the new playpark and will be involved in further developments at the park.

Quarry Park is one of four play parks across the district which Falkirk Council is investing in to provide new and improved play facilities for children of all ages and abilities.

All four have new, bright, exciting and inclusive equipment for all ages and abilities thanks to a rolling programme of upgrades which took place in 2023/24.

The upgrades, costing £274,000 have been completed at: Quarry Park – £110,000; Laurieston Public Park – £100,000; California Park – £30,000; and Anderson Park in Bonnybridge – £34,000.

An additional £82,000 has also been spent on new equipment in other playparks with a new cradle swing and hexagonal swings at Callander Park, a replacement slide in South Alloa and a multi-unit at Wallacestone. Installation of this new equipment is planned in the coming year.

New play facilities at Muiravonside Country Park costing £210,000 are on track to be completed this summer.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s depute leader said: “Improving our playparks in an investment in children and young people’s wellbeing and in our local communities.

“With well over half a million invested in playparks in 2023/24 across the area, we’re not just improving play areas but helping enrich childhood experiences, promoting inclusivity and fostering strong links with communities.

