In pictures: All the fun at community event in Brightons' Quarry Park

Crowds turned out to support a fun day in a village park at the weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

Friends of Quarry Park organised the event in Brightons on Saturday.

The group is fundraising to transform the greenspace in the heart of their village into a community hub that can be used by everyone living in the area.

And what better way than bringing all ages into the park to enjoy an event.

They organised lots of events, including the Clan BMX stunt team and Jonny Chainsaw Art, who both put on impressive displays several times throughout the day.

There was also inflatables, a pump track, craft tables, face painting, beat the goalie, and music from a DJ, as well as refreshments.

Clan Stunt Team show off their tricks to the appreciative crowd.

Clan Stunt Team show off their tricks to the appreciative crowd.

Grace Mason, 10, chooses her raffle tickets watched by Jo Reynolds, Kelsey and Claire Webster.

Grace Mason, 10, chooses her raffle tickets watched by Jo Reynolds, Kelsey and Claire Webster.

Cheers and applause from the crowd.

Cheers and applause from the crowd.

Clan Stunt Team thrilled the crowd with their cycle manoeuvres.

Clan Stunt Team thrilled the crowd with their cycle manoeuvres.

