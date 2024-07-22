The day gave people the chance to step back in time and learn more about the area's history. (Pics: Alan Murray)The day gave people the chance to step back in time and learn more about the area's history. (Pics: Alan Murray)
In pictures: All the action from Battle of Falkirk Day 2024

By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:50 BST
History came to life in Falkirk town centre on Saturday.

Historical re-enactments, educational workshops and engaging activities were enjoyed by locals and visitors alike as the town hosted its events for Battle of Falkirk Day.

Organised in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers, the Society of John De Graeme and the Society of William Wallace, the event marked the historic battle which took place on July 22, 1298 with a whole host of free events for all ages to take part in.

A special commemoration ceremony also took place at the Battle of Falkirk cairn in Callendar Park before the procession headed into the town centre.

The Battle of Falkirk Day aims to not only entertain but also to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Falkirk’s historical significance.

Photographer Alan Murray was among those soaking up the atmosphere in the town centre on Saturday and here are a selection of his images.

Falkirk District War Games Club recreated the Battle of Falkirk and the Battle of Stirling Bridge in the Falkirk Delivers office.

1. Battle of Falkirk Day

Falkirk District War Games Club recreated the Battle of Falkirk and the Battle of Stirling Bridge in the Falkirk Delivers office. Photo: Alan Murray

The War Games Club could be find re-running local battles on Saturday.

2. Battle of Falkirk Day

The War Games Club could be find re-running local battles on Saturday. Photo: Alan Murray

Re-enactment groups brought history to life, especially for the young visitors.

3. Battle of Falkirk Day

Re-enactment groups brought history to life, especially for the young visitors. Photo: Alan Murray

Paul MacDonald (43) in the stocks. With him are Leo MacDonald (11), Jennifer Bruce (44) and Friar Keith from the Knights of Monymusk.

4. Battle of Falkirk Day

Paul MacDonald (43) in the stocks. With him are Leo MacDonald (11), Jennifer Bruce (44) and Friar Keith from the Knights of Monymusk. Photo: Alan Murray

