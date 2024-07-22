In pictures: All the action from Battle of Falkirk Day 2024

Historical re-enactments, educational workshops and engaging activities were enjoyed by locals and visitors alike as the town hosted its events for Battle of Falkirk Day.
Organised in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers, the Society of John De Graeme and the Society of William Wallace, the event marked the historic battle which took place on July 22, 1298 with a whole host of free events for all ages to take part in.
A special commemoration ceremony also took place at the Battle of Falkirk cairn in Callendar Park before the procession headed into the town centre.
The Battle of Falkirk Day aims to not only entertain but also to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Falkirk’s historical significance.
Photographer Alan Murray was among those soaking up the atmosphere in the town centre on Saturday and here are a selection of his images.
