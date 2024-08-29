In pictures: Airth in bloom thanks to new rose garden and community orchard

Thanks to the work of Airth Community Council and a team of volunteers, the green space in Shore Road is in full bloom with roses, bedding plants, new paths and seating, along with an orchard of fruit trees.

There was also a surprise from the man who masterminded the project at Saturday’s official opening.

Community council secretary Bob Smith was astonished to be asked to unveil a plaque which revealed the new rose garden and community orchard had been named after him.

Bob said: “I was gobsmacked when I saw the sign. Something that I never suspected. When I saw a post had been put in and covered over, I thought perhaps it was a plaque to explain more about the project.

"I never expected this but I’m very honoured.”

He explained that the garden had become neglected and overgrown with no new planting for years.

The community council decided it would become their project to transform it into a place where once again people would visit and spend time.

Bob said: “We were unsuccessful in our bid in 2022 for Falkirk Council’s Community Choices funding, but never deterred we tried again last year and this time were lucky to get a grant.

"We’ve also had funding from The National Lottery to plant the community orchard, as well as money from the Agnes Watt Fund and a donation from Airth Primary’s parent council.

"Last year we received some perennial plants from the council through their community growing officer Sarah Watt so they are established now. In March we planted 11 apple and five plum trees which are also now established and we hope they will bear fruit for years to come.”

Previously there was an uneven ash path through the garden but that has now been replaced with a smooth tarmac surface making it more suitable for everyone to walk along, as well as those in wheelchairs or with prams.

The garden is just round the corner from Airthrey Care Home and on Saturday several of their residents and staff attended the official opening ceremony.

There were recessed areas which Bob, 75, said probably once had seats but they were long gone. In their place they had new benches commissioned, made out of recycled plastic and wood effect so there would be an opportunity for folks of all ages to sit and enjoy the haven.

The ribbon cutting for the path was carried out by Francis Binnie, one of the older residents in the village, while cutting the ribbon to open the orchard were a group of youngsters.

Bob, who is Airth born and bred and only lives 150 yards away from the home where he was raised, hopes the garden will be enjoyed by community members of all ages for years to come.

The community council has now officially taken over the upkeep of the area from Falkirk Council and are always looking for willing volunteers to give them a hand.

Thanks go to Airth Highland Games committee for arranging the gazebo and generator for Saturday’s opening, as well as providing the refreshments.

1 . Rose garden and orchard opening Bob Smith with the plaque naming the rose garden and community orchard after him. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Rose garden and orchard opening Some of those who attended the opening on Saturday. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Rose garden and orchard opening The community council with a team of volunteers have taken over the upkeep of the garden. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales