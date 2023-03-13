In pictures: Abseiling off The Falkirk Wheel for Maggie's Forth Valley

Dozens of intrepid fundraisers took part in the first ever Maggie’s Forth Valley charity abseil at the weekend.

And where better place to make the drop and raise lots of cash but at the iconic Falkirk Wheel.

Those taking part abseiled 100 feet off the world’s first and only rotating boat lift and, if they managed to keep their eyes open, they could enjoy the spectacular views form the top before the rush of adrenaline as they headed for the ground.

Experts were on hand to guide everyone over the edge and ensure that they made a safe landing.

All those taking part were encouraged to raise £150 for the Forth Valley caring cancer centre which is in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital at Larbert.

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

