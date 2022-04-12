In pictures: A Wonderland of Easter fun in Falkirk town centre

Families took a trip down the rabbit hole over the weekend taking part in a programme of events organised by Falkirk Delivers.

Among all the opportunities for fun were craft activities at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in the former Black and Lizars store, next to The Steeple; face painting; balloon modelling and the Big Bunny Petting Zoo in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

There was also the chance to get some great family pictures in the Mad Hatter globe photobooth.

Youngsters could also join the Mad Hatter for a story telling session, and there’s a chance for the whole family to take on the White Rabbit town centre trail.

Help the White Rabbit find his way by finding his friends in the windows of the town centre businesses.

A handy map to help you find all of the Wonderland characters is available from the help desk in the Howgate.

Once you’ve completed the trail, post your completed map into the entry box at the help desk for your chance to win a £50 gift card.

Last weekend was the first of two packed with fun for the whole family during the Easter holidays.

The special Easter events continue this week from Thursday to Saturday.

As well as the White Rabbit Trail and Mad Hatter photobooth running each day, Friday will see the petting zoo and balloon art return to the Howgate with storytelling sessions taking place once again on Saturday.

Those lucky enough to have already booked their place at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party for the craft sessions will be able to get creative and let their imaginations run wild with activities including designing cupcakes and making hats.

Sessions have sold out online but some drop in sessions are available between 10.30am and 3pm.

