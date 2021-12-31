August 2021 Major Mick’s “Tintanic II” sails into Scotland for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

In Pictures: A look back at Falkirk in 2021

When it comes to 2021 it's been another year none of us could quite imagine.

By Michael Gillen
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:03 pm

Falkirk district has shown its very best qualities once more. It's been a period of kindness, caring and community that you should again be congratulated for. It's been a very difficult time for all but the spirit and resilience can only be commended.

Have a look at some of what's gone on in Falkirk and wider through some of photographer Michael Gillen's pictures.

1. January 2021

Balloon release in memory of boxer Scott Martin who died on New Year's Day.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. January 2021

Stirling New Figure Skating Club member Rachael Hodge 11 training on an ice puddle in a Denny field

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. January 2021

Greggs, following the new lockdown rules for takeaway food is closed to the public offering delivery only via Just Eat.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. January 2021

Falkirk Town Hall. NHS Forth Valley, Community covid vaccination clinic started today. Emma Laird, staff nurse.

Photo: Michael Gillen

