In Pictures: A look back at Falkirk in 2021

Falkirk district has shown its very best qualities once more. It's been a period of kindness, caring and community that you should again be congratulated for. It's been a very difficult time for all but the spirit and resilience can only be commended.

Have a look at some of what's gone on in Falkirk and wider through some of photographer Michael Gillen's pictures.

1. January 2021 Balloon release in memory of boxer Scott Martin who died on New Year's Day. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. January 2021 Stirling New Figure Skating Club member Rachael Hodge 11 training on an ice puddle in a Denny field Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. January 2021 Greggs, following the new lockdown rules for takeaway food is closed to the public offering delivery only via Just Eat. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. January 2021 Falkirk Town Hall. NHS Forth Valley, Community covid vaccination clinic started today. Emma Laird, staff nurse. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales