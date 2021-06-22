In pictures: A great day in Grangemouth for Queen Amy and her friends

As you can see from his excellent photographs newly crowned Grangemouth Children's Day Queen Amy Meichan and her young retinue had a great time in Grangemouth Town Hall as their family look on in socially distanced seating.

The special ceremony, which did not have the Saturday afternoon procession to Zetland Park or the Friday night tour of the arches, saw a historic moment when mum Lesley Meichan crowned her own daughter.

The members of the retinue, from ladies in waiting to page boys, were announced one by one as they took to the town hall stage.

Amy’s speech touched on the COVID-19 pandemic and her desire that Grangemouth residents stay safe as the town returns to normality.

While it was an emotional – and successful – event, everyone is looking forward to things returning to normal next year.

Steven Mathew, Children’s Day committee president, said: “It was brilliant – the families made it a great event for the children. We thank all the children who took part and all the parents and the committee – in particular secretary Marie Komorowska and vice president Suzanne Crooks, who have brought this together in such difficult times.

"We will hopefully have the new stage in Zetland Park for next year’s event and we will be allowed to start fund raise for it so we can have this outside again with the crowds.”

1. Grangemouth Children's Day Queen Amy Meichan Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

2. Members of the royal retinue were able to see their family in the town hall during the coronation Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

3. Members of the royal retinue had their names called out as they approached the stage in Grangemouth Town Hall Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

4. This year's crowning ceremony took place in Grangemouth Town Hall Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo