News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
The choir under cover - wonder if they were singing Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head?The choir under cover - wonder if they were singing Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head?
The choir under cover - wonder if they were singing Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head?

In pictures: A damp summer fete hosted by Cyrenians in Dollar Park Walled Garden

Despite the unseasonal heavy rain, the Cyrenians held their Summer Fete in Dollar Park at the weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST

Saturday’s event in the Walled Garden was a damp affair but a large number of supporters did come along to help with the fundraising initiative.

Photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture some of the activities including the crafts for youngsters, face painting, books and plants for sale, and entertainment from the Freedom of Mind Choir.

This Friday, August 11, the Walled Garden will be the backdrop for a free concert by musician Kirsty Heggie with donations welcome for the Cyrenians charity. It takes place on the bandstand from 1pm to 3pm.

And hopefully the rain clouds stay away on this occasion.

Youngsters forgot about the rain and got involved in the crafts.

1. Cyrenians Summer Fete

Youngsters forgot about the rain and got involved in the crafts. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Anne and Tom Miller braved the heavy showers to support the event.

2. Cyrenians Summer Fete

Anne and Tom Miller braved the heavy showers to support the event. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Rebecca Heggie, a service coordinator from Cyrenians, was hoping the rain would ease.

3. Cyrenians Summer Fete

Rebecca Heggie, a service coordinator from Cyrenians, was hoping the rain would ease. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Les Pryde from Friends of Dollar Park and Lynda Ross-Hale from Cyrenains

4. Cyrenians Summer Fete

Les Pryde from Friends of Dollar Park and Lynda Ross-Hale from Cyrenains Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4