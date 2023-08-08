In pictures: A damp summer fete hosted by Cyrenians in Dollar Park Walled Garden
Saturday’s event in the Walled Garden was a damp affair but a large number of supporters did come along to help with the fundraising initiative.
Photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture some of the activities including the crafts for youngsters, face painting, books and plants for sale, and entertainment from the Freedom of Mind Choir.
This Friday, August 11, the Walled Garden will be the backdrop for a free concert by musician Kirsty Heggie with donations welcome for the Cyrenians charity. It takes place on the bandstand from 1pm to 3pm.
And hopefully the rain clouds stay away on this occasion.