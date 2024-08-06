In pictures: 49 photographs from Purple Poppy & Armed Forces Day in Callendar Park

Purple Poppy and Armed Forces Day was held on Saturday, beginning with a parade from Falkirk town centre to the area in front of historic Callendar House.

It was organised by the Ancre Somme Association Scotland (ASA) in partnership with Falkirk Council.

Balaklava Pipes and Drums along with Bo’ness Community Accordion Band both took part in the parade, as well as entertaining the crowd throughout the day.

Following a welcome from BaillieBilly Buchanan, president of the ASA Scotland, a Purple Poppy bench was unveiled with the charity’s champion Lorraine Lees giving a talk on its work recognising the commitment shown by animals which have served and continue to serve alongside our Armed Forces.

The Lord Lieutenant of Stirling & Falkirk, Alan Simpson, then paid tribute to all those serving in the army, navy and airforce.

This was followed by a display from Police Scotland’s dog section before entertainment from Georgina & Kristina McKenzie, Jump n Jive Dancers, Jenkins Highland Dancers and Artesan Band.

A dog show took place, as well as a hula hoop contest – for youngsters.

Members of the Scottish Landrover Club showed their skill at taking a vehicle to bits before putting it back together again.

There were also members of military vehicle and re-enactment groups, as well as lots of stall with volunteers from both military and animal charities.

All in all it proved to be a great day out – and the sun even shone as Mark Ferguson’s photographs show.

1 . Purple Poppy & Armed Forces Day 2024 The parade left the town centre to head to Callendar Park on Saturday. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Purple Poppy & Armed Forces Day 2024 Heading along Callendar Road. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Purple Poppy & Armed Forces Day 2024 Balaklava Pipes and Drums, Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales