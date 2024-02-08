In pictures: 470 (Falkirk) Squadron put through their paces for top brass

470 (Falkirk) Squadron welcomed the Regional Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Group Captain Sohail Khan after being nominated for a top award.

The Squadron was being inspected after being nominated as the South East Scotland Wing representative for the Lees Trophy – a competition to find the best ATC squadron in the UK.

Flt Lt Colin Gray, Officer Commanding, said: “The team at 470 were notified shortly before Christmas that we had been nominated as our Wing candidate for this year’s Lees Trophy. We are particularly delighted with this nomination, as it is the second time in recent years, with our first in 2018.

“A lot of work has gone on in the background preparing the unit and polishing our training programme, all to demonstrate why we’re proud to offer one of the best cadet experiences in the Corps.”

For Group Captain Khan’s visit, cadets carried out some drill training, and then demonstrated classes in Cyber Security, Space Technologies and VR Flight Simulator training.

These are just some of the many training subjects taught at 470, one of the key reasons why they have been nominated.

New cadets are recruited to twice a year and they are holding their next open night on Tuesday, February 20.

The Air Cadets are open to all young people from the age of 12 (S1) to 18.