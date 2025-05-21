In 36 pictures: Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley

Last Saturday, around 220 people were in the Dobbie Hall in Larbert to support this year’s event which was raising funds for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Guests enjoyed entertainment provided by Boogie Nights Bingo raising funds from bingo, a silent auction and raffle on the night.

Chairman for the 2024/2025 session Steve Barton said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported us to put on this event.

"It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves while raising money for Maggie’s.

"Funds raised will provide much needed support for the local charity. We will confirm the amount raised once figures are finalised.”

