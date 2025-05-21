In 36 pictures: Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 21st May 2025, 06:32 BST
The annual fundraiser organised by Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club is always a popular event – and this year was no exception.

Last Saturday, around 220 people were in the Dobbie Hall in Larbert to support this year’s event which was raising funds for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Guests enjoyed entertainment provided by Boogie Nights Bingo raising funds from bingo, a silent auction and raffle on the night.

Chairman for the 2024/2025 session Steve Barton said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported us to put on this event.

"It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves while raising money for Maggie’s.

"Funds raised will provide much needed support for the local charity. We will confirm the amount raised once figures are finalised.”

Everyone on the floor for the Boogie Nights Bingo in aid of Maggie's Forth Valley.

1. Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club fundraiser

Everyone on the floor for the Boogie Nights Bingo in aid of Maggie's Forth Valley. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Looking forward to a great night.

2. Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club fundraiser

Looking forward to a great night. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Around 220 attended the function in the Dobbie Hall.

3. Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club fundraiser

Around 220 attended the function in the Dobbie Hall. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
It proved to be a popular event.

4. Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club fundraiser

It proved to be a popular event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:LarbertDobbie Hall
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice