News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Imagination Library: Country star Dolly Parton delivers books to youngsters in the Braes

Youngsters in two Braes villages are enjoying free books – all thanks to country music legend Dolly Parton.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The singer’s Imagination Library has arrived in the Avonbridge and Standburn area with under-fives receiving a free book every month.

The first books have arrived and lots of excited youngsters have been enjoying turning the pages to enjoy the stories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Avonbridge Community Association (ACA) has teamed up with the Dollywood Foundation UK and EDF Burnhead Moss windfarm to bring this global reading initiative to young childen who live in the Avonbridge and Standburn school catchment area.

Most Popular
The Hays will enjoy a video chat with Dolly Parton next week as part of the prize.The Hays will enjoy a video chat with Dolly Parton next week as part of the prize.
The Hays will enjoy a video chat with Dolly Parton next week as part of the prize.

Parents and carers can simply register online with their postcode, then Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library does the rest – sending each child an age-appropriate book every month until their fifth birthday.

Dave Cameron, ACA treasurer, said: “First there was our Book-Hut in the village hall, then we ran some very popular BookBug sessions, and now we’re all excited to see this wee Braes community become part of an amazing world-wide scheme. Thank you, Dolly Parton.

“Thanks also to two Avonbridge parents who offered to help with local administration, and to the local windfarm who are very keen to support us with book and mailing costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s always been quite a trek to get from here to the nearest services but our pre-school kids can now build their very own libraries, with books delivered straight to their letterbox.”

A delighted Avonbridge youngsters with her first free book. Pic: ContributedA delighted Avonbridge youngsters with her first free book. Pic: Contributed
A delighted Avonbridge youngsters with her first free book. Pic: Contributed

One local mum said: “That’s her first book arrived this morning … Peter Rabbit, just brilliant, she loves it.”

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children within her home county. Today, her programme spans five countries and gifts over two million free books each month to children around the world.

Dolly said: “You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children. I love books and I believe that helping kids to read gives them a great start in life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My daddy just loved it when all the little kids would call me The Book Lady. That meant more to him than the fact that I had become a star.”

The ACA link up with the Imagination Library is only for those living in the Avonbridge and Standburn areas but ACA would be happy to advise others on setting up a scheme.

Related topics:Parents