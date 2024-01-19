Youngsters in two Braes villages are enjoying free books – all thanks to country music legend Dolly Parton.

The singer’s Imagination Library has arrived in the Avonbridge and Standburn area with under-fives receiving a free book every month.

The first books have arrived and lots of excited youngsters have been enjoying turning the pages to enjoy the stories.

Avonbridge Community Association (ACA) has teamed up with the Dollywood Foundation UK and EDF Burnhead Moss windfarm to bring this global reading initiative to young childen who live in the Avonbridge and Standburn school catchment area.

The Hays will enjoy a video chat with Dolly Parton next week as part of the prize.

Parents and carers can simply register online with their postcode, then Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library does the rest – sending each child an age-appropriate book every month until their fifth birthday.

Dave Cameron, ACA treasurer, said: “First there was our Book-Hut in the village hall, then we ran some very popular BookBug sessions, and now we’re all excited to see this wee Braes community become part of an amazing world-wide scheme. Thank you, Dolly Parton.

“Thanks also to two Avonbridge parents who offered to help with local administration, and to the local windfarm who are very keen to support us with book and mailing costs.

“It’s always been quite a trek to get from here to the nearest services but our pre-school kids can now build their very own libraries, with books delivered straight to their letterbox.”

A delighted Avonbridge youngsters with her first free book. Pic: Contributed

One local mum said: “That’s her first book arrived this morning … Peter Rabbit, just brilliant, she loves it.”

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children within her home county. Today, her programme spans five countries and gifts over two million free books each month to children around the world.

Dolly said: “You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children. I love books and I believe that helping kids to read gives them a great start in life.

“My daddy just loved it when all the little kids would call me The Book Lady. That meant more to him than the fact that I had become a star.”