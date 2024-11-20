'If you're breathing then you're lying': Falkirk indie trio release hard hitting debut single

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently formed Falkirk band Social Dancing have taken a well-aimed pot shot at all those political types who make promises they have no intention of keeping.

The band, Paul Henry Smith (vocals/guitar), Greg McSorley (bass) and Kevin Byrne (drums), formed in May and only played their first gig together as a unit back in September – a cracker at Falkirk’s musical mecca Behind the Wall – but they are already well on the way to recording their first album and helping coin in cash for good causes along the way.

Breathing, produced by Bruce Wallace at Studio 257 in Glasgow, is the first of three singles due for release by Social Dancing ahead of their debut album, which is scheduled to hit the streets running at some point in mid 2025.

Featuring some down right dirty distorted guitar work, the tune can be applied in relation to anyone elected to a major leadership role in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Social Dancing have released their debut single Breathing and are playing two live shows this week (Picture: Submitted)

The song paints a bleak picture of the world we live in as winter approaches and children go hungry.

When singer Paul spits out “If you’re breathing then you’re lying – and I don’t want to hear it any more” you can only hope one of these politicians hears that line and hangs their head in shame, for a brief moment if nothing else.

Paul said: “Social Dancing are just three people trying to prove that music can be played by anyone, so long as you have passion for your craft and a message to shout about."

Friday, December 13 will be lucky for music fans as the band will release their next single Mark As Read, with all proceeds being donated to the housing justice charity Shelter – the band had previously used their share of ticket sales from their BTW show in September to make a donation to the local Maggies centre.

Social Dancing have a couple more live engagements to attend to this week – The Bungalow in Paisley on Thursday, November 21 and The Garage Attic in Glasgow on Friday, November 22.

Visit Social Dancing’s Facebook page for more information.