Icons of engineering celebrated as Forth Bridge toasts its 134th birthday

To mark the 134th birthday of the Forth Bridge on Monday, March 4 – coincidentally World Engineering Day – the Forth Bridges Forum has published a four-day Icons of Engineering Itinerary.

Its aim is to showcase the bridges and other local icons of engineering to visitors and locals alike at www.theforthbridges.org/news-and-blogs-from-the-forth-bridges/itinerary-icons-of-engineering.

Chris Waite, Forum spokesman, said: “Covering both sides of the Firth of Forth, the itinerary takes in The Falkirk Wheel, the Institution of Civil Engineers Museum, Scotland’s Secret Bunker and more.

One of the many pictures submitted, which are now being shared online as part of a long running social media feature called Our Forth Bridges.

“Starting with the Forth Bridges Trail and a visit to the world’s smallest working light tower, it is sure to appeal to engineering enthusiasts the world over.”

In preparation for the bridge’s 134th birthday on Monday, the Forth Bridges Forum also recently invited Facebook followers to share their photos of the bridges.

Chris added: “We were overwhelmed by the response. Images ranged from epic sunsets to views through skylight windows and windswept dog walks.

“The images are now being shown as a long-running social media feature called Our Forth Bridges.

“Each image captures a unique element or perspective of the iconic bridges and shows them both as majestic structures in their own right and as backdrops to ordinary everyday life.”