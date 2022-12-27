Ice to see you - Falkirk primary school pupils enjoy friendly face off with pro ice hockey players

Easter Carmuirs Primary School welcomed top Clan men Kevin Massy and Colton Waltz just before the Christmas break and the players – who star in the UK’s Elite Hockey League and call Glasgow’s Braehead Arena home – were able to give P6 pupil’s an insight into the life on the rink.

Kevin and Colton brought some extra equipment with them, dressed some of the youngsters in hockey gear, gave them hockey sticks and showed them the intricacies of the game during a fun session in the school sports hall.

Gareth Chalmers, managing director of Braehead Arena, said: “As a club we have always been very focused going out into the community, visiting schools and telling

Kevin and Colton help Easter Carmuirs pupils gear up for their ice hockey session

the next generation what ice hockey is all about.

“I’m sure Kevin and Colton’s visit was fun and informative for the pupils.”

