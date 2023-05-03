Ice cream parlour and Larbert High School pupils come up with a King Charles III coronation creation

The big event takes place on Saturday and Candied, which has branches in Grangemouth, Rumford, Denny and Stenhousemuir, is celebrating by selling a special Coronation Lemon Eton Mess flavour of ice cream – a right royal concoction which saw the business team up with Larbert High School pupils to make it a reality.

Candied’s Amrit Dhillon had initially been involved with the school – located near one of his Candied shops – and the Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) organisation to see if there was a way to help pupils gain an insight into the business world.

Amrit said: “I was talking with Elizabeth Kirk from Larbert High and Karen Wright from DYW to see if we could get the youngsters through their food hygiene

The team behind the Coronation Lemon Eton Mess - Amie Mason, Karen Wright, Niamh King, Catriona Daw, Amrit Dhillon, Alicia Watson,, Elizabeth Kirk and Callum Wakeman - show off their royal creation

accreditation, which could help them on their way to gaining employment when they leave school.

"Off the back of that they wanted to see if we could do something to allow the pupils to understand more about the food industry in general.”

The discussion then moved on to the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and letting the youngsters create something to mark the event.

Amrit said: “The pupils were set a task to come up with a flavour that would include some of King Charles’ personal tastes. From the information available they saw he was passionate about flowers and fauna.

"We also decided to use Eton Mess as it is a traditional British creation.”

Of the many flavours suggested, the decision was taken to go with Coronation Lemon Eton Mess and the pupils who came up with that idea are going to be invited to enjoy some free treats at Candied.

Another special guest, the Lord Lieutenant of Falkirk and Stirling Alan Simpson, is also popping into the parlour to taste the royal recipe.