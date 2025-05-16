'I want to hear your experiences of anti-social off road bikes' - Falkirk MP

Residents are being urged to share their experiences of anti-social behaviour involving off-road bikes as part of a new community survey.

The survey has been launched by Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank and as well as looking to hear of people’s experiences, he’s also keen to gauge support for potential solutions, including the creation of a dedicated off-road bike track in the Falkirk area.

The Labour MP is seeking people’s views following a sharp rise in reports of dangerous and disruptive off-road bike use across local communities, including Bonnybridge and the Braes.

Residents have raised concerns about speeding; the illegal use of bikes on pavements and public roads; riders ignoring road signage and individuals operating vehicles without appropriate licences or training.

Euan Stainbank MP is looking to hear people's views on whether they would support an initiative like Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club in Fife. (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

The MP has already contacted Police Scotland to encourage a greater community police presence and stronger enforcement action, but he is also keen to explore longer-term community driven solutions.

Elsewhere in Scotland, successful initiatives including the Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club in Fife, are examples of how properly managed off-road facilities can reduce illegal and dangerous activity while providing young people with positive opportunities.

The Fife initiative, funded through National Lottery Good Causes, has helped young people turn their lives around by offering them a safe and legal space to enjoy their passion for motorbikes with participants reporting positive life changes including improved confidence, reduced involvement in anti-social behaviour and new aspirations for careers in mechanics and engineering.

Mr Stainbank said: “The anti-social use of off-road bikes is becoming an increasing problem in our communities, creating real safety risks and distress for local people.

"I have already raised this with Police Scotland and urged them to take robust action, but enforcement alone is not enough.

"I want to hear directly from constituents about their experiences and whether they would support a dedicated off-road bike track here in Falkirk, following the example set by successful projects like the one in Fife.

"We need to explore positive, practical solutions that not only make our streets safer but also provide young people with constructive opportunities and a sense of purpose.

"This is about community safety and investing in the future of our young people.”

Residents are encouraged to complete the survey which can be found at https://euanstainbank.co.uk/community-survey-off-road-bikes-in-falkirk/