'I walked into the café a stranger and left with more friends than I could imagine' - what the Alzheimer Scotland meeting in Falkirk's Central Perk offers

It sounds like any other day in Central Perk, the popular café set up by Robert Hannigan and his late wife Mhairie in Grahams Road, Falkirk. But Thursday mornings are very special for all the staff and one group of customers in particular.

It’s the day that the waiting staff don their Alzheimer Scotland purple t-shirts and the back section of the premises is reserved for a regular booking.

For two hours from 10am, the Central Perk’s team, in particular Toni, Steph and Yvonne, along with Alzheimer Scotland staff provide a warm welcome to those attending: it’s an opportunity not just for those diagnosed with dementia but also their relatives and carers to enjoy a short time of normality.

The meet up in Central Perk has been running since 2014, with a second café established in the Richmond Park Hotel in 2018 meeting every Friday from 10am till noon.

In the beginning only handful attended both, but as word spread they now host up to 60 in Central Perk and 30 in the Richmond Hotel.

Research into brain health shows that one of the most important supports that you can offer someone with dementia is social companionship. The chance to get together with others in a similar situation – not to only talk about dementia but to just to chat over a cup of coffee or tea with family and friends.

Katharyn Barnett is a post diagnostic support link worker with Alzheimer Scotland in Forth Valley and is enthusiastic about the cafés with all that they bring for those who visit.

She said: “We don’t do labels. It’s just our café and everyone is welcome – and that welcome starts as soon as you walk through the door.

"The fact that it is hosted by Central Perk is incredibly important. Dementia is normalised, part of everyday life, in a lovely café with the best home bakes and great coffee and tea. Dementia isn’t siloed.

"The café is all about the people – their life experiences, their triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears. Not about the diagnosis.”

She added that it was great to see how the Central Perk staff have embraced the café: welcoming first time attendees, knowing all the regulars and even remembering their orders.

They also are delighted to be involved in events, including the “famous Christmas buffets” where chef Heather supplies her famous strawberry tarts.

As part of Dementia Awareness Week, which runs from June 2-8, they opened the premises specially last Friday evening for a Boogie ‘n’ Buffet evening organised by members Anne, Carole, and Betsy-Ann, supported by Anne and Bill.

Alzheimer Scotland staff are on hand too at the regular Thursday morning events, answering questions, helping with referrals, and passing on any new information about the Falkirk community, groups and initiatives.

All of the Alzheimer Scotland staff are post diagnostic support (PDS) link workers. Most of those attending are offered PDS on a one to one basis in their homes, and some have attended courses run by PDS link workers so they know them well.

Like so many groups, March 2020 and the pandemic lockdown restrictions saw everything cease. But the Alzheimer Scotland team were determined to do all they could to keep in touch with their café regulars. The set up a hub that the group could drop into often with themes.

They linked up with Andy Scott and his wife of Kelpies fame and, as Andy lives in Philadelphia, made it a cocktail hour. They also invited BBCs Radio 4 presenter Janice Forsyth to The Café – and a few of the attendees were invited back onto her show.

Summing up the “magic” of the café, Katharyn said: “It’s the buzz when you walk down the steps. The value of peer support cannot be overstated.

"As professionals, we have provided the platform – but it’s the unspoken support for each other that makes the real difference. We often can’t tell who has a diagnosis. And does it even matter?”

But what do those attending get out of the regular meetings.

One said: ““Until the café, I had no outlet and no one who truly understood just how difficult things were. I walked into the café a stranger and left with more friends than I could imagine, friendships that have endured through the year ... we left feeling that we had somewhere safe to go.”

Another said: “When you get a diagnosis, it’s easy to feel crushed. That life as you know it, has stopped and will never be the same again. The café is where life starts again. Dementia is a part of life but it’s certainly not the whole of it.”

While the final comment: “I don’t know what I would do without the café. Without my friends. It’s the highlight of my week.”

Dementia is an umbrella term. It’s possible to have more than one type – and there are over 400 different types or combinations of dementia.

Each person with dementia is different – how the illness affects someone depends on which area of their brain is damaged.

In Scotland, there are around 100,000 people living with dementia, and most are at home.

There are around 120,000 primary carers, probably another 80,000 carers who help a bit – which means 300,000 people are directly impacted by dementia

Women are more likely to get dementia than men – possibly because women live longer but to date no one knows for sure.

1 . Dementia Cafe The Dementia Cafe regularly meets in Falkirk at Central Perks. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Dementia Cafe Those with dementia and their family and friends enjoy the chance to get together. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Dementia Cafe Lots of smiles from those attending the Dementia Cafe in Central Perks, Falkirk. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Dementia Cafe An opportunity to enjoy something to eat and have a catch up with friends. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales