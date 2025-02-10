Hydro a go: New Scottish Water power scheme gets green light in Falkirk area
Planning officers acting under delegated powers gave the go ahead for the proposals on Friday, February 7.
According to the online planning documents, Scottish Water now has permission to to create a single storey powerhouse building measuring 10smetres by 8.2 metres.
The development will make use of water which already crosses the River Carron in an existing pipe, increasing the hydro generating capabilities of the site and generate additional power to be used at the waste water treatment works.
Scottish Water has been actively installing hydro schemes since 2010 and currently have facilities across Scotland. Hydro schemes are used to offset the company’s energy consumption at its treatment works, with any surplus energy generated being exported to the National Grid.