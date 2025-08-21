Husky hunkers down with Falkirk police as search for owner continues

By James Trimble
Published 21st Aug 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 09:14 BST
A missing Husky is currently cuddled up to his temporary police pack as officers attempt to track down his owner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The dog is not chipped. He was found in the Falkirk area on Tuesday night. He is very friendly, has a lot of energy, and does look to be very well looked after.

"He has a collar, but nothing identifying the dog or the owner.”

People with information can call 101 quoting reference 3931 from August 19.

The Husky has been hunkering down with police since he was found wandering alone in Falkirk on Tuesday night (Picture: Submitted)

