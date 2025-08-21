Husky hunkers down with Falkirk police as search for owner continues
A missing Husky is currently cuddled up to his temporary police pack as officers attempt to track down his owner.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The dog is not chipped. He was found in the Falkirk area on Tuesday night. He is very friendly, has a lot of energy, and does look to be very well looked after.
"He has a collar, but nothing identifying the dog or the owner.”
People with information can call 101 quoting reference 3931 from August 19.