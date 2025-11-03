Husband to cross Australia on motorbike for Strathcarron Hospice in memory of wife

George Talbot is set to travel across Australia on a motorbike to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice in memory of his wife Gaynor. (Pic: contributed)

A devoted husband is taking his wife’s ashes on an epic journey across Australia to complete a dream trip they never got to make together - in an aim to raise money for the hospice where she spent her final days.

George Talbot will travel over 4500 miles on a motorbike from Sydney to Perth in blistering heat to honour one of wife Gaynor’s life goals she never got to realise, following her death from cancer on April 2, 2024 in Strathcarron Hospice, aged just 56.

Gaynor Biddle had been diagnosed with breast cancer just over four years earlier. The devoted couple spent Gaynor’s final 22 days of life together in the hospice where she peacefully passed away with George at her side.

Their experience at Strathcarron has inspired George to share awareness of the work the charity does and raise funds to allow others to receive the same exceptional care. George has set himself the ambitious fundraising target of £428,000 - the equivalent of 22 days of Strathcarron’s running costs, a goal he is determined to achieve.

George said: “Life presented us with a profound challenge when Gaynor was diagnosed with cancer. My priorities shifted dramatically. I realised that nothing mattered more than the precious time I had left with her.

“Gaynor became really unwell and we knew it was time for her to be admitted for specialist care. She was terrified of coming to the hospice, but it was the best thing. When I arrived, Laura one of the nurses said to me ‘George…you are Gaynor’s husband, let us take over the care now…time for you now just to be with your wife’.

“The transition of that was unbelievable for me - for that I am so grateful. At home I had been trying to care for her and didn’t know what to do – I was panicking. At Strathcarron there was no panic and they managed her symptoms.

“We had been together for 22 years and fell in love all over again during those final 22 days. It was the most incredible time we had at the hospice – not there for a great reason – but it was a special time. It is such a beautiful place. As her health declined, we cherished every moment – the laughter, the conversation and the love.

Gaynor passed away at Strathcarron Hospice in April 2024. (Pic: contributed)

“When she finally passed, she went at peace, with ease, dignity and respect.

“I was left confronting an imaginable void. I carry Gaynor’s memory in my heart and am learning to live with the silence and emptiness. It’s a profound experience – an absence that reaches into the depths of my soul.”

Despite his heartache, the 55 year-old has vowed to turn his devastating loss into something positive.

He will set off on his solo 22 day challenge from Sydney to Perth on December 15 with Gaynor’s ashes, on his BMW R1250 GSA Adventure motor bike.

Travelling in the heat of summer, the trip will take in remote and challenging landscapes, from the rugged Outback and coastal cliffs of the Great Ocean Road, to the vast Nullarbor Plain.

A motorbike enthusiast, George also has a hand painted motorbike that he rides regularly that has symbolic elements, such as Gaynor’s favourite flowers the primula flower, and animals they saw on one of their favourite safari holidays hand painted on it. A depiction of Gaynor’s spirit also adorns the bike, painted along with the star lines of the day that she passed, so George can feel like she is with him whenever and where ever he rides

During George’s day epic trip across Australia, when he feels the time is right, he will choose spots to scatter some of his wife’s ashes. He said: “Before she died Gaynor started planning this trip for me. She was the type of person who just wanted to make sure everyone else was okay.

“She knew I would struggle and need something to focus on after she was gone. I’ve felt really dark at times and this has stopped me from ending up down a worse deep, dark mental hole.

“This fundraising trip has given me a goal and a plan of action.”

George added: “It’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster, but this level of tough challenge this will be nothing compared to what she went through.

“I want other people to have this opportunity to have this care and support. Any of us could need Strathcarron’s help one day and I would rather know that I did my bit.”

Fundraising in Gaynor’s memory is already underway. Her loved ones held a fundraising ball on Friday, October 31 in her memory and have arranged to have a camper van converted to raffle off in aid of the Hospice. George has also stayed in touch with staff to find out if any practical items are needed that they can donate periodically, as and when needed.

George added: “You don’t know until you are pushing someone you love through those doors the impact Strathcarron has.

“It was everyone I came into contact with – even the cooks, the domestics and other patients’ families. We would sit at night chatting and when their loved one passed they came and found me and we had a hug. We had some emotional but lovely chats. It made a big impact on me.

“The staff are incredible. They have their own unique challenges and worries they will have going on at home, then they come to work and go from patient to patient with a smile on their faces, despite the sadness and loss that they have just come from in the room before and carrying the weight of that.”

Strathcarron Hospice Community Fundraiser Marion Blaney said: "Strathcarron Hospice needs to raise around £19,452 a day to provide all their services, which are free to those who use them across our local communities. We are incredibly grateful to George, his family and friends, for the fundraising they have pledged to do in Gaynor's memory. It is a very special way for George to remember Gaynor and to give back to others within their local community."

To donate to Gaynor’s In Memory page visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/inmemoryof/gaynor-biddle

To enter the raffle for the camper van visit https://ggontwowheels.com/raffle/. The raffle is live until Georges return from Australia in January.

To follow George’s journey, including his online travel vlog, visit www.ggontwowheels.com